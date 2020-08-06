Ottawa musician Shawn Tavenier performs from behind a sheet of plexiglass during an outdoor performance on the Sparks Street Mall in Ottawa on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Musician Shawn Tavenier performs from behind a sheet of plexiglass in Ottawa

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, August 6, 2020 15:58

Ottawa musician Shawn Tavenier performs from behind a sheet of plexiglass during an outdoor performance on the Sparks Street Mall in Ottawa on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Safe&Sound • Julie Remy