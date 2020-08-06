Protesters march during a demonstration against the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, in New Westminster, B.C., on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. The protest was also held to show support for Dr. Tim Takaro, 63, a professor of health sciences and environmental health at Simon Fraser University, who is camped out in a forested area of New Westminster hoping to prevent trees along the Brunette River from being felled as part of pipeline construction. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Protesters march against the pipeline expansion, in New Westminster, B.C.

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, August 6, 2020 16:05

Protesters march during a demonstration against the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, in New Westminster, B.C., on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. The protest was also held to show support for Dr. Tim Takaro, 63, a professor of health sciences and environmental health at Simon Fraser University, who is camped out in a forested area of New Westminster hoping to prevent trees along the Brunette River from being felled as part of pipeline construction. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Safe&Sound • Julie Remy