Protesters march against the pipeline expansion, in New Westminster, B.C.

Protesters march during a demonstration against the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, in New Westminster, B.C., on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. The protest was also held to show support for Dr. Tim Takaro, 63, a professor of health sciences and environmental health at Simon Fraser University, who is camped out in a forested area of New Westminster hoping to prevent trees along the Brunette River from being felled as part of pipeline construction. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck