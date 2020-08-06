U.S. slaps 10% tariff on aluminum imports from Canada

President Donald Trump says his administration is reimposing a 10 per cent tariff on imports of Canadian aluminum into the United States that is set to come into effect immediately.

Trump made the announcement of an executive order imposing the tariffs Thursday in a campaign speech at a Whirlpool factory in Ohio.

The U.S. imposed tariffs on Canadian and Mexican steel and aluminum imports in 2018 but removed them last year.

“My administration agreed to lift those tariffs in return for a promise from the Canadian government that its aluminum industry would not flood our country with exports and kill all our aluminum jobs, which is exactly what they did,” Trump said.

“Canada was taking advantage of us, as usual.”

The move comes barely a month after the coming into force of the United States-Mexico-Canada Accord (USMCA), also known as CUSMA in Canada.

The American Primary Aluminum Association (APAA), which represents two of the last three remaining primary producers in the United States, has argued that a “surge” of Canadian aluminum exports to the U.S. is threatening the viability of the domestic primary aluminum industry.

APAA CEO Mark Duffy has called on the Trump administration to reimpose the so-called Section 232 tariffs on Canadian aluminum on national security grounds “to save American jobs.”

The U.S. Aluminum Association, which represents more than 120 companies across the entire industry, disagrees with that position.

Aluminum Association president and CEO Tom Dobbins has argued that the U.S. trade action should focus on Chinese overcapacity rather than Canadian exports.