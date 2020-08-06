Women give children balloons and treats at the Richmond Jamea Mosque

Women give children balloons and treats during a drive-thru Eid celebration at the B.C. Muslim Association Richmond Jamea Mosque, in Richmond, B.C., on Sunday, August 2, 2020. The event was held as part of Eid al-Adha, or “Feast of the Sacrifice”. Participants were encouraged to decorate their vehicles and donations were collected for the Muslim Food Bank of B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck