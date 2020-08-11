Police officers wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the new coronavirus, stand guard in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Police officers wearing face masks in downtown Seoul, South Korea

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, August 11, 2020 12:20

Police officers wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the new coronavirus, stand guard in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author

Safe&Sound • Julie Remy