U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shakes hands in Pilsen, Czech Republic

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, August 11, 2020 12:22

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, right, shakes hands with citizens in Pilsen near Prague, Czech Republic, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in Czech Republic at the start of a four-nation tour of Europe. Slovenia, Austria and Poland are the other stations of the trip. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, Pool)

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author

Safe&Sound • Julie Remy