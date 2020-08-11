U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shakes hands in Pilsen, Czech Republic

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, right, shakes hands with citizens in Pilsen near Prague, Czech Republic, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in Czech Republic at the start of a four-nation tour of Europe. Slovenia, Austria and Poland are the other stations of the trip. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, Pool)
