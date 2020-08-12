Marley Wentworth, of Newfield, Maine, surfaces through bubbles after jumping into the Mousam River at Indian's Last Leap, a popular swimming hole in Springvale, Maine, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Hot weather continues to be the trend as temperatures are expected to reach into the 90s through Thursday. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Marley Wentworth surfaces through bubbles after jumping into the Mousam River

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Wednesday, August 12, 2020 12:13

Marley Wentworth, of Newfield, Maine, surfaces through bubbles after jumping into the Mousam River at Indian’s Last Leap, a popular swimming hole in Springvale, Maine, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Hot weather continues to be the trend as temperatures are expected to reach into the 90s through Thursday. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author

Safe&Sound • Julie Remy