Marley Wentworth, of Newfield, Maine, surfaces through bubbles after jumping into the Mousam River at Indian’s Last Leap, a popular swimming hole in Springvale, Maine, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Hot weather continues to be the trend as temperatures are expected to reach into the 90s through Thursday. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Marley Wentworth, of Newfield, Maine, surfaces through bubbles after jumping into the Mousam River at Indian's Last Leap, a popular swimming hole in Springvale, Maine, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Hot weather continues to be the trend as temperatures are expected to reach into the 90s through Thursday. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Marley Wentworth surfaces through bubbles after jumping into the Mousam River
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.