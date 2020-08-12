Crows sit on overhead cables as a train moves slowly through waterlogged tracks

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Wednesday, August 12, 2020 12:14

Crows sit on overhead cables as a train moves slowly through waterlogged tracks during heavy rain in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. India’s monsoon season runs from June to September. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author

Safe&Sound • Julie Remy