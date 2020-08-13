Soldiers disinfect the Christ the Redeemer site, currently closed, to prepare for what tourism officials hope will be a surge in visitors in the upcoming weekend as health restrictions are eased amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Soldiers disinfect the Christ the Redeemer site in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, August 13, 2020 12:20

