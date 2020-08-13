The federal government is offering up $31 million in funding for communities

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, August 13, 2020 12:18

The federal government is offering up $31 million in funding for communities seeking to find ways to adapt to the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic. Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Catherine McKenna speaks during an event at the Tomlinson Family Foundation Clubhouse in Ottawa on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author

Safe&Sound • Julie Remy