Veterans, dignitaries and representatives are seated physically distanced to protect each other from the risk of COVID-19 during a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of V-J Day and the end of the Second World War, at the National War Memorial in Ottawa, on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

