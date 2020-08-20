Clouds pass by the Peace tower Wednesday August 19, 2020 in Ottawa. Parliament will resume Sept. 23 with a Speech from the Throne after it was prorogued Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Clouds pass by the Peace tower Wednesday August 19, 2020 in Ottawa. Parliament will resume Sept. 23 with a Speech from the Throne after it was prorogued Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Clouds pass by the Peace tower Wednesday August 19, 2020 in Ottawa
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.