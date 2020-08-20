The TSS Earnslaw sails across Lake Whakatipu in Queenstown, New Zealand, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Launched in 1912 the TSS Earnslaw is the only remaining commercial passenger-carrying coal-fired steamship in the southern hemisphere. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

The TSS Earnslaw sails across Lake Whakatipu in Queenstown, New Zealand

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, August 20, 2020 14:31

The TSS Earnslaw sails across Lake Whakatipu in Queenstown, New Zealand, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Launched in 1912 the TSS Earnslaw is the only remaining commercial passenger-carrying coal-fired steamship in the southern hemisphere. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author

Safe&Sound • Julie Remy