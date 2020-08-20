German Lieutenant colonel Samuel Mbassa wears a face mask with the flags of Israel and Germany at the airbase in Noervenich, Germany, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Pilots from Israel and Germany will fly together the next two weeks during the first joint military Air Force exercises between the two nations in Germany. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
German Lieutenant colone wears a face mask with the flags of Israel and Germany
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.