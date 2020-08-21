A helicopter drops water on the Christie Mountain wildfire in Penticton, B.C.

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, August 21, 2020 13:54

A helicopter drops water on the Christie Mountain wildfire along Skaha Lake in Penticton, B.C. Thursday, August 20, 2020. Wildfires in the area have forced several thousand people to be on evacuation alert. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author

Safe&Sound • Julie Remy