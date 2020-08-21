A student waits for her turn to enter the Lycee Marie Jeanne school on the first day back to school since the COVID-19 pandemic in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. After five months of lockdown, schools are officially reopening on Monday, requiring students to wear masks and dividing students into smaller groups with different schedules. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)
A student waits for her turn to enter the Lycee Marie Jeanne school on the first day back to school since the COVID-19 pandemic in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. After five months of lockdown, schools are officially reopening on Monday, requiring students to wear masks and dividing students into smaller groups with different schedules. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)
A student waits for her turn to enter school in Port-au-Prince, Haiti
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.