A student waits for her turn to enter the Lycee Marie Jeanne school on the first day back to school since the COVID-19 pandemic in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. After five months of lockdown, schools are officially reopening on Monday, requiring students to wear masks and dividing students into smaller groups with different schedules. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

A student waits for her turn to enter school in Port-au-Prince, Haiti

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, August 21, 2020 13:55

A student waits for her turn to enter the Lycee Marie Jeanne school on the first day back to school since the COVID-19 pandemic in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. After five months of lockdown, schools are officially reopening on Monday, requiring students to wear masks and dividing students into smaller groups with different schedules. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author

Safe&Sound • Julie Remy