A public official disinfects at the Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul

A public official disinfects as a precaution against the coronavirus at the Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday reported new infections from practically all major cities nationwide, including Busan, Gwangju, Daejeon, Sejong and Daegu, a southeastern city that was the epicenter of a massive outbreak in late February and March. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)