A public official disinfects at the Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, August 21, 2020 13:57

A public official disinfects as a precaution against the coronavirus at the Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday reported new infections from practically all major cities nationwide, including Busan, Gwangju, Daejeon, Sejong and Daegu, a southeastern city that was the epicenter of a massive outbreak in late February and March. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author

Safe&Sound • Julie Remy