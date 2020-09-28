The Reid family harvest their wheat crop near Cremona, Alta., Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Canada is the world's sixth-largest producer and one of the largest exporters of wheat, annually producing an average of over 25 million tonnes and exporting around 15 million tonnes. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)
