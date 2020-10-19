Muslims maintaining social distancing pray in the Grand Mosque pray for the first time in months since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions were imposed, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on October 18, 2020. (Saudi Press Agency/Handout via Reuters)
Muslims maintaining social distancing pray in the Grand Mosque for the first time in months since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions were imposed, after they were allowed by the Saudi authorities, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia October 18, 2020. (Saudi Press Agency/Handout via Reuters)
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.