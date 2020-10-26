A man adjusts his face mask as she walks by a sign reading 'Bonjour, Hi' in Montreal, Sunday, October 25, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

A man adjusts his face mask as he walks by a sign, ‘Bonjour, Hi’ in Montreal

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, October 26, 2020 11:03

A man adjusts his face mask as she walks by a sign reading ‘Bonjour, Hi’ in Montreal, Sunday, October 25, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Podcast

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author

Safe&Sound • Julie Remy