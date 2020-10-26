U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper, right, and his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh shake hands as Esper arrives at the defense ministry for a ceremonial guard of honor in New Delhi, India, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper, right, and his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh shake hands as Esper arrives at the defense ministry for a ceremonial guard of honor in New Delhi, India, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper and his Indian counterpart shake hands
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.