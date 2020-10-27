Liam Morry (left to right), Robert Doran, Steve Coady and Howie Morry offload sheep from the boat to a waiting trailer on Saturday, October 24, 2020. The Morry family let their sheep roam on Isle aux Bois, a small uninhabited island off Ferryland, N.L. during the summer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

Farmers offload sheep from the boat to a waiting trailer on Saturday

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, October 27, 2020 12:04

Liam Morry (left to right), Robert Doran, Steve Coady and Howie Morry offload sheep from the boat to a waiting trailer on Saturday, October 24, 2020. The Morry family let their sheep roam on Isle aux Bois, a small uninhabited island off Ferryland, N.L. during the summer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Podcast

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author

Safe&Sound • Julie Remy