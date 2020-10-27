Educating girls reduces poverty, reaffirms report

UNESCO predicts that over 11 million girls may never go back to school after the pandemic eases. The non-profit Plan International Canada says current setbacks to girls’ rights including education must be stopped. It reaffirms the view that advancing education for girls is “one of the most effective actions we can take towards ending global poverty and achieving gender equality.”

The organization has released a new report which shows that emerging economies where girls complete their secondary education by 2030 could see their GDP go up by an average of 10 per cent. It adds that investing as little as two dollars a day would have “a huge impact on countries’ overall economic potential.”

Plan International believes that adolescent girls and young women are powerful agents of change and that gender equality cannot be achieved without them. It says it is time for them to take the lead, devise new solutions and to drive change and stakeholders should listen to them.

UNESCO says that 132 million girls around the world are out of school and more than 85 per cent in low-income countries do not finish high school. Among girls of primary school age, 15 million will never enter a classroom. The Malala Fund says almost one billion girls and young women under 24 lack key skills they need for life and work.

“Adolescent girls in developing countries encounter barriers in accessing and completing quality education, becoming economically independent, participating in the labour force, and living a healthy life free from violence. This study reinforces what we have said over the years: When it comes to achieving the global sustainable development goals, we must leave no one behind. Supporting equal opportunities for girls and boys in obtaining quality education is key to stopping the setback on girls’ rights and agency, especially in light of COVID-19,” said a statement from Tanjina Mirza, Chief Program Officer, Plan International Canada.