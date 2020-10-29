A man writes a comment on the outside wall of a gym during a morning protest in Montreal, on Thursday, October 29, 2020. The Quebec government has extended the closure of gyms until November 23. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
A man writes a comment on the wall of a gym during a protest in Montreal
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.