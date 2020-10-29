A Six Nations protester walks past a burned out school bus blocking a main road in Caledonia, Ont., on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

A Six Nations protester walks past a burned out school bu in Caledonia, Ont.

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, October 29, 2020 11:29

A Six Nations protester walks past a burned out school bus blocking a main road in Caledonia, Ont., on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Podcast

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author

Safe&Sound • Julie Remy