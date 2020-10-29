A Six Nations protester walks past a burned out school bus blocking a main road in Caledonia, Ont., on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
A Six Nations protester walks past a burned out school bus blocking a main road in Caledonia, Ont., on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
A Six Nations protester walks past a burned out school bu in Caledonia, Ont.
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.