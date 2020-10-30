Cars are piled after an earthquake at the port of Vathi, Greece

Cars are piled after an earthquake at the port of Vathi on the eastern Aegean island of Samos, Greece, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. A strong earthquake struck in the Aegean Sea between the Turkish coast and the Greek island of Samos as the magnitude 6.6 earthquake was centered in the Aegean at a depth of 16.5 kilometers, or 10.3 miles.(AP Photo/Michael Svarnias)