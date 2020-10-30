Protesters stand close the burning bushes in Islamabad, Pakistan

Posted: Friday, October 30, 2020

Protesters stand close the burning bushes after police fired tear gas shells to disperse them marching toward the French Embassy at a rally against French President Emmanuel Macron and republishing of caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad they deem blasphemous, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Muslims have been calling for both protests and a boycott of French goods in response to France’s stance on caricatures of Islam’s most revered prophet. (AP Photo/A.H. Chaudary)

