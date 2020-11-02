Flowers are set in front of City Hall in Quebec City, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Two people were killed and five injured after a man wielding a sword attacked passers-by in the historic quarter of the city. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Flowers are set in front of City Hall in Quebec City, Sunday
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.