German Chancellor Angela Merkel sits leaves a news conference about German Government’s corona policy in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. New measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus come into force today in Germany. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel sits leaves a news conference about German Government's corona policy in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. New measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus come into force today in Germany. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel leaves a news conference in Berlin, Germany
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.