Voters cast their ballots for the general election in Houston

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, November 2, 2020 12:03

Voters cast their ballots for the general election at Victory Houston polling station in Houston, on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. The location was one of the Harris County’s 24-hour locations. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Podcast

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author

Safe&Sound • Julie Remy