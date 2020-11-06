American grocery chain in Canada causes a fury over ‘Remembrance’

An American-owned grocery chain in Canada has ignited a furor of anger heading into the week before the country pauses to remember the tens of thousands of Canadians who gave their lives defending freedom abroad.

Amazon-owned Whole Foods organic grocery chain told its staff at the 14 stores in Canada, that they can’t wear the symbolic red poppies of ‘remembrance’ as it violated company policy of supporting ’causes’.

‘Remembrance Day’ is held annually on November 11, the date of the Armistice ending hostilities during the First World War. The date now marks remembrance for Canadians who were killed in all foreign conflicts.

May be the best thing for the campaign!

The period leading up to the date is of major importance for the Royal Canadian Legion which hands out the symbolic poppies in exchange for donations. This major fund-raising campaign is a crucial effort for the Legion’s activities to provide support to veteran’s in need and their families.

When news got out about the Whole Foods policy, normally relatively calm Canadians became incensed. But the action by the American operation, instead of hurting the campaign and Remembrance Day, has very probably had the reverse effect.

News of the Whole Foods policy has been carried by media across the nation and a firestorm on social media serving to highlight the issue of Remembrance.

It was raised in the House of Commons where members voted to condemn billionaire owner Jeff Bezos and “demand that the policy be reversed immediately”

Hours ago, Whole Foods continued to defend itself with a tweet saying staff will observe a minute of silence at 11am, and the firm has donated a few thousand dollars to the Legion, but stood by its policy on uniforms.

Other Canadian grocery chains have seen this as an opportunity to slam the American chain, Loblaws with subsidiary chains, No Frills, Zehrs, Value-Mart and Superstore, took to socila media to say it’s always encouraged its staff to wear poppies at this time adding

“We have supported our veterans through poppy sales for years, and are making a donation to the Royal Canadian Legion. We encourage all Canadians to do the same,”

Another major Canadian chain, Sobey’s took to social media to show how it promotes Remembrance with photos of displays in its stores.

This position by one of Bezo’s firms may well turn out to be the best thing to happen to this year’s poppy campaign as it serves in effect to awakent the normally low-key patriotism of Canadians. As it has greatly heightened awareness of the occasion it will likely also increase the donations for poppies to the Legion campaign which will be severely hampered this year due to restrictions on gatherings and assemblies.

*** FRIDAY AFTERNOON UPDATE: Following the storm of protest and a call from the federal minister of Veterans Affairs, Lawrence MacAulay to the grocery chain’s chief operating officer, Whole Foods has backed down and will allow employees to wear the poppy symbol of Remembrance

