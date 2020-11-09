Hong Kong’s pro-democracy legislators pose a picture before a press conference at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. The lawmakers said Monday that they would resign en masse if Beijing disqualifies any of them. The announcement came amid unconfirmed reports that Beijing would oust four legislators for filibustering meetings and violating their oath. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
