European Council President Charles Michel participates in a videoconference at the European Council building in Brussels, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met the leaders of France, Germany, Austria, and the Netherlands via videoconference Tuesday to discuss Europe’s response to terrorism threats after a string of attacks. (Olivier Hoslet, Pool via AP)
European Council President participates in a videoconference in Brussels
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.