Police officers wearing face masks and shields to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus stand guard as temporary workers stage a rally to demand better working conditions in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 10 , 2020. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Police officers wearing face masks and shields to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus stand guard as temporary workers stage a rally to demand better working conditions in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 10 , 2020. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Police officers wearing face masks and shields against coronavirus
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.