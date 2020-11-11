A Canadian service man places Canadian flags among the 37,500 flags on the eve of Remembrance Day at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre as part of its annual Remembrance Day campaign during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. The town declared a state of emergency regarding the issue. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
A Canadian service man places Canadian flags among the 37,500 flags
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.