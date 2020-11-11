An employee prepares a mold for rubber masks depicting President-elect Joe Biden on a production line at the Ogawa Studios in Saitama, north of Tokyo, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Ogawa Studios, a Japanese manufacturer started making the masks since the middle of October, ahead of last week’s election. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

An employee prepares a mold for rubber masks of Joe Biden

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Wednesday, November 11, 2020 11:15

An employee prepares a mold for rubber masks depicting President-elect Joe Biden on a production line at the Ogawa Studios in Saitama, north of Tokyo, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Ogawa Studios, a Japanese manufacturer started making the masks since the middle of October, ahead of last week’s election. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Podcast

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author

Safe&Sound • Julie Remy