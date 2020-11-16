An image of WWI soldiers is projected on the Pantheon monument during ceremony

An image of WWI soldiers is projected on the Pantheon monument during a ceremony, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 in Paris. French President Emmanuel Macron leads a ceremony to enter World War I fighter Maurice Genevoix in the Pantheon monument, which holds the remains of France’s most-revered figures. Genevoix authored a memoir called « Those of ’14 » seen as a definitive account of the daily life of soldiers in the war. (Christian Hartmann, Pool via AP)