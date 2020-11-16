A cyclist rides past a mural of public figures including Albert Einstein, Princess Diana, John F. Kennedy and Chief Dan George, painted by artist Paul Ygartua, on the outside of a business in Surrey, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A cyclist rides past a mural of public figures in Surrey, B.C.

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, November 16, 2020 12:01

A cyclist rides past a mural of public figures including Albert Einstein, Princess Diana, John F. Kennedy and Chief Dan George, painted by artist Paul Ygartua, on the outside of a business in Surrey, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Podcast

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author

Safe&Sound • Julie Remy