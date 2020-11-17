Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, right, and Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison "elbow bump" during a signing ceremony at Suga's official residence in Tokyo, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Morrison is in Japan to hold talks with Suga to bolster defense ties between the two U.S. allies to counter China’s growing assertiveness in the Asia-Pacific region. (Kiyoshi Ota/Pool Photo via AP)

Japan’s Prime Minister, right, and Australia’s Prime Minister “elbow bump”

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, November 17, 2020 11:32

Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, right, and Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison “elbow bump” during a signing ceremony at Suga’s official residence in Tokyo, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Morrison is in Japan to hold talks with Suga to bolster defense ties between the two U.S. allies to counter China’s growing assertiveness in the Asia-Pacific region. (Kiyoshi Ota/Pool Photo via AP)

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Podcast

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author

Safe&Sound • Julie Remy