Nova Scotia Premier attends a ceremony as the annual “Tree for Boston” is readied for shipment to Boston from Halifax on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. The huge Christmas tree is a gift to show gratitude for the help Bostonians provided after the devastating Halifax Explosion 103 years ago on Dec. 6, 1917. The tragedy occurred when SS Mont-Blanc, a French cargo ship laden with high explosives, collided with the Norwegian vessel SS Imo in the harbour killing approximately 2,000 people. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, November 17, 2020 11:30

