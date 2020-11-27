A man wearing a mask against the spread of the coronavirus in Belgrade, Serbia

A man wearing a mask against the spread of the coronavirus passes a billboard with image of a cat in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic warned on Thursday the country was nearing a “catastrophic scenario” as officials reported a major surge in coronavirus cases. Epidemiologists warned that the government was late in adopting a series of restrictive measures to curb the virus. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)