The Nagorno-Karabakh Knot – Episode 4: A prelude to peace?

The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh has left deep scars and festering wounds in Armenia and Azerbaijan, affecting every aspect of social, economic and political life in both South Caucasus countries.

Radio Canada International spoke with Azerbaijani author and journalist Arzu Geybullayeva about the impact of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the Azerbaijani society and what Azerbaijan’s victory in the latest war means for the country’s future and the prospects of an eventual peace with Armenia. I reached her in Istanbul, Turkey.

Duration: 34 minutes 58 seconds