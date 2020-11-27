A man wears a protective face covering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as he works on his laptop at a cafe in Victoria, B.C. Thursday, November 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
A man wears a protective face covering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as he works on his laptop at a cafe in Victoria, B.C. Thursday, November 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
A man wears a protective face covering at a cafe in Victoria, B.C.
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.