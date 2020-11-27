Protesters gather outside of Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s house following the arrest of Adam Skelly in Toronto, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Skelly owns a BBQ restaurant which opened in defiance of COVID restrictions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Protesters gather outside of Ontario Premier Doug Ford's house following the arrest of Adam Skelly in Toronto, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Skelly owns a BBQ restaurant which opened in defiance of COVID restrictions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Protesters gather outside of Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s house in Toronto
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.