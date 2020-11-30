Fireworks explode as boats loaded with traps head from the harbour in West Dover, N.S. on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 as the lucrative lobster fishing season on Nova Scotia's South Shore opens. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Fireworks explode as boats head from the harbour in West Dover, N.S.

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, November 30, 2020 10:43

Fireworks explode as boats loaded with traps head from the harbour in West Dover, N.S. on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 as the lucrative lobster fishing season on Nova Scotia’s South Shore opens. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Podcast

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author

Safe&Sound • Julie Remy