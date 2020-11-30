Industrial climbers remove ice from the cables of the Russky Bridge across the Eastern Bosphorus Strait in Vladivostok, Russia, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. The bridge was temporarily closed after an ice storm, with a ferry service launched between Russky Island and mainland Vladivostok. Primorye was hit by freezing rain on Nov. 18. Thick layers of ice covered trees, cars, roads and power lines, many of which broke under the weight. The ice storm continued for several days. (AP Photo/Aleksander Khitrov)
Industrial climbers remove ice from the cables of the Russky Bridge across the Eastern Bosphorus Strait in Vladivostok, Russia, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. The bridge was temporarily closed after an ice storm, with a ferry service launched between Russky Island and mainland Vladivostok. Primorye was hit by freezing rain on Nov. 18. Thick layers of ice covered trees, cars, roads and power lines, many of which broke under the weight. The ice storm continued for several days. (AP Photo/Aleksander Khitrov)
Industrial climbers remove ice from the Russky Bridge in Vladivostok, Russia
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.