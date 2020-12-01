Angels Trepat says goodbye to her mother Angelina, 91, through a window after visiting her at the Icaria nursing home in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Angels visits her mother daily in the nursing home, where she has been living for more than ten years, but during pandemic they have to refrain from hugs and physical contact to protect themselves from COVID-19. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Angels Trepat says goodbye to her mother Angelina, 91, in Barcelona, Spain

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, December 1, 2020 11:01

