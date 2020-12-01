A journalist from i-Cable TV news carrying his belonging after being laid off, waves to his colleagues in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Hong Kong television station i-Cable had sacked 40 members of staff from the team of investigative segment, including journalists, camera operators and production workers. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

A journalist carries his belonging as colleagues wave to farewell in Hong Kong

A journalist from i-Cable TV news carries his belonging after being laid off as his colleagues wave to farewell in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Hong Kong television station i-Cable had sacked 40 members of staff from the team of the investigative segment, including journalists, camera operators and production workers. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

