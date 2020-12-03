Tigray refugees who fled the conflict in the Ethiopia's Tigray ride a bus going to the Village 8 temporary shelter, near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Hamdayet, eastern Sudan, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Tigray refugees who fled the conflict in the Ethiopia’s Tigray ride a bus

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, December 3, 2020 11:24

Tigray refugees who fled the conflict in the Ethiopia’s Tigray ride a bus going to the Village 8 temporary shelter, near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Hamdayet, eastern Sudan, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Podcast

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author

Safe&Sound • Julie Remy