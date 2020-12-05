The Washington Post launches data journalism department

The Washington Post says it has hired a veteran data journalist from The Associated Press to establish and lead a new department dedicated to data journalism.

Meghan Hoyer will lead data projects and act as a consulting editor on data-driven stories, graphics and visualizations across the newsroom, The Washington Post top executives said in a press release on Dec. 1.

Data journalism is a hot spot in the news industry within the last several years, it has attracted the attention of newsrooms around the world. Data journalism combines data analysis and news, relatively, it is still an unfamiliar area for most journalists.

The Washington Post’s new data adventure will include seven data journalists from different parts of the organization. They will report to the new data director, but still work in their own department. The Washington Post said the new data journalism department will enable The Post to strictly and consistently review the data sources and analyze them, as well provide a resource center of data journalistic expertise for the whole organization.

Data journalism no longer highlights the traditional news narrative, it stresses more on data analysis and technology. Old contents can be rediscovered with the involvement of data and new types of story/report may be invented with new perspectives. In addition to the almost infinite possibilities brought by artificial intelligence, we can expect that data plus news will become a new norm of journalism in the near future.